Microsoft Dynamics 365 Developer

A leading organisation is looking for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Developers to join their team. The main purpose of the role is to act as a key member of the team that designs, develops, manages and enhances Dynamics CRM platforms. The developers will provide end user training, troubleshoot issues, ensure functionality, provide documentation & reports, while making ongoing improvements to the system.

Responsibilities:

Provide technical expertise for project and team during design and code reviews, ensuring best technical practices are applied.

Follow agile development practises

Assist development team in compliance with policies and procedures.

Apply software engineering practices.

Participate in release and integration planning meetings with engineers and users.

Assist during design of the doftware solutions.

Assist in physical and logical database design and be able to interpret design diagrams and documents.

Understand software engineering techniques such as the use of UML, Software Development Lifecycle, The open group Architecture Framework.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

6-8 Years Managerial Experience

Degree / 3 year diploma or equivalent experience

Based in Johannesburg

