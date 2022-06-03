Network and Security Engineer – Gauteng

Jun 3, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Network and Security Engineer to join our Cloud and Security team in Gauteng.

The successful incumbent will be:

Responsible for designing and implementing new network solutions and/or improving the efficiency of current networks. Installing, configuring, and supporting network equipment including routers, firewalls, switches, load balancers etc

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12
  • Role specific OEM certification essential. (Fortinet, Cisco etc.)

Preferred Qualification:

  • VMware certification advantageous.
  • Hyperscale cloud certification advantageous. (AWS, Azure, GCP etc.)

Experience Required:

  • 3 years?? experience in network and/or security role.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Designing and implementing new network solutions and/or improving the efficiency of current networks.
  • Installing, configuring, and supporting network equipment including routers, firewalls, switches, load balancers etc.
  • Procuring network equipment and working with fellow teammates involved with network installations and projects.
  • Configuring firewalls, routing, and switching to maximise network efficiency and security.
  • Arranging scheduled upgrades and Updating network equipment to the latest firmware releases.
  • Change management and risk compliance.
  • Investigating faults in the network and networks of our customers.
  • Reporting network and security status to senior management.

Personality and Attributes:

  • An analytical mind.
  • An ability to learn new technologies quickly.
  • Good time management skills.
  • An ability to follow processes.
  • Strong documentation skills.
  • Good communication skills ?? both written and verbal.
  • Team Player, friendly, approachable, and presentable.

Learn more/Apply for this position