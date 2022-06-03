Network and Security Engineer – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Network and Security Engineer to join our Cloud and Security team in Gauteng.
The successful incumbent will be:
Responsible for designing and implementing new network solutions and/or improving the efficiency of current networks. Installing, configuring, and supporting network equipment including routers, firewalls, switches, load balancers etc
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- Role specific OEM certification essential. (Fortinet, Cisco etc.)
Preferred Qualification:
- VMware certification advantageous.
- Hyperscale cloud certification advantageous. (AWS, Azure, GCP etc.)
Experience Required:
- 3 years?? experience in network and/or security role.
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Designing and implementing new network solutions and/or improving the efficiency of current networks.
- Installing, configuring, and supporting network equipment including routers, firewalls, switches, load balancers etc.
- Procuring network equipment and working with fellow teammates involved with network installations and projects.
- Configuring firewalls, routing, and switching to maximise network efficiency and security.
- Arranging scheduled upgrades and Updating network equipment to the latest firmware releases.
- Change management and risk compliance.
- Investigating faults in the network and networks of our customers.
- Reporting network and security status to senior management.
Personality and Attributes:
- An analytical mind.
- An ability to learn new technologies quickly.
- Good time management skills.
- An ability to follow processes.
- Strong documentation skills.
- Good communication skills ?? both written and verbal.
- Team Player, friendly, approachable, and presentable.