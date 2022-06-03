Our client is a leading online payment processing solution for individuals, NPOs and businesses of all sizes in South Africa. They are dedicated to enabling the easy, secure, and instant transfer of money to online merchants to help them grow, develop, and succeed in the digital economy.
They have an opening for a PHP Developer to join their team to help meet the demands of their rapid growth. You will be involved in expanding the existing payment platform and building new and exciting features and applications relating to payments, online commerce, fraud detection and security.
Offices are in Claremont, but this can be a fully remote position or a hybrid.
What you’ll be doing
- Translation of business requirements into detailed designs for implementation
- Back-end development using the below technologies
- Testing and documentation of developed code
- Maintaining integration tests, unit tests and user acceptance tests
- Identify and close any potential security risks
- Refactoring code to improve quality
Technologies you’ll be exposed to
- Microservices
- Laravel & Lumen
- JavaScript, [URL Removed] jQuery, Node.js (for full stack role)
- PCI – Data Security Standard
- Docker
- Composer
- Git
- Jira
- Ubuntu
- Webpack, Gulp
What we offer
- Home expense policy for internet connection for remote working
- Employees are eligible for a bonus after the financial year end, based on a combination of the employee’s performance and the company’s performance.
- Work from home options
- One day per sprint as “own time” or R&D Day
- Great company culture with many socials and special-themed days
- Extremely casual dress code (when on-site)
- Free Mental Health Consultations
- Good coffee and free fruit
What you’ll need
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in development
- Broad understanding of coding, programming languages and frameworks, especially PHP, Laravel, Lumen and MariaDB
- Good understanding of Microservices and Web API integration
- Extensive knowledge of the software development process and corresponding technologies
- Experience working on large-scale software projects, ecommerce platform building experience is a plus
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- laravel
- lumen
- PHP frameworks
- PHP Development