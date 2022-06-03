PHP Developer – Western Cape Claremont

Our client is a leading online payment processing solution for individuals, NPOs and businesses of all sizes in South Africa. They are dedicated to enabling the easy, secure, and instant transfer of money to online merchants to help them grow, develop, and succeed in the digital economy.

They have an opening for a PHP Developer to join their team to help meet the demands of their rapid growth. You will be involved in expanding the existing payment platform and building new and exciting features and applications relating to payments, online commerce, fraud detection and security.

Offices are in Claremont, but this can be a fully remote position or a hybrid.

What you’ll be doing

Translation of business requirements into detailed designs for implementation

Back-end development using the below technologies

Testing and documentation of developed code

Maintaining integration tests, unit tests and user acceptance tests

Identify and close any potential security risks

Refactoring code to improve quality

Technologies you’ll be exposed to

Microservices

Laravel & Lumen

JavaScript, [URL Removed] jQuery, Node.js (for full stack role)

PCI – Data Security Standard

Docker

Composer

Git

Jira

Ubuntu

Webpack, Gulp

What we offer

Home expense policy for internet connection for remote working

Employees are eligible for a bonus after the financial year end, based on a combination of the employee’s performance and the company’s performance.

Work from home options

One day per sprint as “own time” or R&D Day

Great company culture with many socials and special-themed days

Extremely casual dress code (when on-site)

Free Mental Health Consultations

Good coffee and free fruit

What you’ll need

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in development

Broad understanding of coding, programming languages and frameworks, especially PHP, Laravel, Lumen and MariaDB

Good understanding of Microservices and Web API integration

Extensive knowledge of the software development process and corresponding technologies

Experience working on large-scale software projects, ecommerce platform building experience is a plus

Desired Skills:

PHP

laravel

lumen

PHP frameworks

PHP Development

Learn more/Apply for this position