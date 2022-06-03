Python Back End Developer at Datafin Recruitment

GIVE critical input on architectural decisions and design choices as the next Python Back End Developer sought by a global Telecommunications Service Provider. Joining its international team, you will also help translate business requirements into code and developing a new service offering set to be launched into the market. This product has components that are low level processing of network data written in C and also data analytics and visualizations written in Python and [URL Removed] You will require at least 3 years’ experience in a similar role with strong Python, Django, Django REST and/or Flask, Postgres, Docker, Kafka with some familiarity with Microservices. You also need a solid understanding of the GIT workflow processes, Git Management, able to handle GitLab, GitHub and work with branches.

DUTIES:

Work independently to deliver code with minimal management, knowing when to ask for help and when to push ahead to resolve it. This role will mostly be focused on the data analytics and visualization Backend Python and Golang services.

Participate in the daily stand-up meeting.

Work together with Front End Developers who implement the API’s you create.

Work on tasks ranging from critical hotfixes to epics spanning weeks of development.

REQUIREMENTS:

3 or more years’ experience a Back End Developer, preferably using Python and related technologies.

Well-grounded in the use of MVC frameworks like Django.

Solid experience with Django REST Framework and (or) Flask.

Understand REST.

Familiar with Postgres and Docker have used it professionally.

Familiar with message streaming solutions such as Kafka.

Some familiarity with Microservices.

Thorough understanding of the GIT workflow processes, Git Management, ability to handle GitLab, GitHub and work with branches.

You write tests before you start coding.

Advantageous –

A good understanding of Linux server management.

We are primarily looking for a Backend Developer – but it would be a significant advantage if you are familiar with [URL Removed] or other Front End frameworks and can take part in more aspects of the product development.

Experience in Time Series Analytics.

Although our primary development language on the backend is Python and Golang, we will consider experienced Software Engineers who want to cross-train to Python, provided you have significant experience of web frameworks. We prefer to grow full stack developers, so there is space to grow into other areas of the code base.

