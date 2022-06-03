SAP Test Analyst at QES

Jun 3, 2022

My client based in Cape Town ( North) is currently looking for a SAP Test Analyst to join them on a contract basis

The SAP programme is currently looking for a QA to join them

Beneficial experience:

  • SAP Human Capital Management – Success Factors or ECC
  • Mobile Testing
  • ISTQB
  • SAP Testing experience

Competencies

  • Professionalism
  • Results Driven
  • Accuracy
  • Analytical thinking
  • Conceptual thinking
  • Pro-activity and Initiative
  • Ability to work independently
  • Interpersonal Relationships
  • Planning and organizing
  • Strong English communication skills
  • Self-driven
  • Team Player
  • Keen to learn new systems and skills

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Testing
  • QA
  • ISTQB

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

