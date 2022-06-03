SAP Test Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town ( North) is currently looking for a SAP Test Analyst to join them on a contract basis
The SAP programme is currently looking for a QA to join them
Beneficial experience:
- SAP Human Capital Management – Success Factors or ECC
- Mobile Testing
- ISTQB
- SAP Testing experience
Competencies
- Professionalism
- Results Driven
- Accuracy
- Analytical thinking
- Conceptual thinking
- Pro-activity and Initiative
- Ability to work independently
- Interpersonal Relationships
- Planning and organizing
- Strong English communication skills
- Self-driven
- Team Player
- Keen to learn new systems and skills
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Testing
- QA
- ISTQB
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric