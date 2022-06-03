Senior Automation Tester at Reverside

Jun 3, 2022

Must have:

  • 3 years IT Diploma/ Degree

  • 8 to 10 years’ experience in Software Test

  • 7 to 10 years experience in conducting System Integration testing and Automation testing as well as coordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off

  • Extensive knowledge and experience of Automation Framework and automation Testing Tools (MF ALM and UFT)

  • Limited knowledge of software development

  • Extensive experience in Integration Testing

  • API Testing

  • Web services Testing

  • Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques

  • Knowledge of Business Process Testing Framework

  • Knowledge of C# and JAVA

  • Knowledge of Visual Basics

Advantageous

  • Experience in ISO Testing

  • Agile Testing Methodology

  • Experience in Automating API services

  • Knowledge of DevSecOps

Competencies:

  • analytical skills

  • building trust

  • service orientation

  • decision making

  • verbal and written communication

  • time and work management

  • Team player

  • Management Reporting

  • Resilience

  • Self-starter

Qualifications/ Certification:

  • ISTQB foundation OR Test Analyst

  • Agile Testing

Key deliverables:

Integration, Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:

  • Automation Testing framework

  • Testing Approach

  • Automation Testing Plans

  • Testing Scripts

  • Read development code

  • Operate in DevSecOps

  • Test Execution Results

  • Defects Management Reports

  • Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates

  • Test Closure Reports

  • Knowledge Transfer Document per Project

  • Test Completion Sign Off

Desired Skills:

  • MF ALM
  • UFT
  • Integration Testing
  • API Testing
  • Web services Testing

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

