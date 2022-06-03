Senior Automation Tester at Reverside

Must have:

3 years IT Diploma/ Degree

8 to 10 years’ experience in Software Test

7 to 10 years experience in conducting System Integration testing and Automation testing as well as coordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off

Extensive knowledge and experience of Automation Framework and automation Testing Tools (MF ALM and UFT)

Limited knowledge of software development

Extensive experience in Integration Testing

API Testing

Web services Testing

Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques

Knowledge of Business Process Testing Framework

Knowledge of C# and JAVA

Knowledge of Visual Basics

Advantageous

Experience in ISO Testing

Agile Testing Methodology

Experience in Automating API services

Knowledge of DevSecOps

Competencies:

analytical skills

building trust

service orientation

decision making

verbal and written communication

time and work management

Team player

Management Reporting

Resilience

Self-starter

Qualifications/ Certification:

ISTQB foundation OR Test Analyst

Agile Testing

Key deliverables:

Integration, Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:

Automation Testing framework

Testing Approach

Automation Testing Plans

Testing Scripts

Read development code

Operate in DevSecOps

Test Execution Results

Defects Management Reports

Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates

Test Closure Reports

Knowledge Transfer Document per Project

Test Completion Sign Off

Desired Skills:

MF ALM

UFT

Integration Testing

API Testing

Web services Testing

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position