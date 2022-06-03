Senior Automation Tester at Reverside – Gauteng Pretoria

Must have:
- 3 years IT Diploma/ Degree
- 8 to 10 years’ experience in Software Test
- 7 to 10 years experience in conducting System Integration testing and Automation testing as well as coordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off
- Extensive knowledge and experience of Automation Framework and automation Testing Tools (MF ALM and UFT)
- Limited knowledge of software development
- Extensive experience in Integration Testing
- API Testing
- Web services Testing
- Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques
- Knowledge of Business Process Testing Framework
- Knowledge of C# and JAVA
- Knowledge of Visual Basics
Advantageous
- Experience in ISO Testing
- Agile Testing Methodology
- Experience in Automating API services
- Knowledge of DevSecOps
Competencies:
- analytical skills
- building trust
- service orientation
- decision making
- verbal and written communication
- time and work management
- Team player
- Management Reporting
- Resilience
- Self-starter
Qualifications/ Certification:
- ISTQB foundation OR Test Analyst
- Agile Testing
Key deliverables:
Integration, Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:
- Automation Testing framework
- Testing Approach
- Automation Testing Plans
- Testing Scripts
- Read development code
- Operate in DevSecOps
- Test Execution Results
- Defects Management Reports
- Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates
- Test Closure Reports
- Knowledge Transfer Document per Project
- Test Completion Sign Off
Desired Skills:
- MF ALM
- UFT
- Integration Testing
- API Testing
- Web services Testing
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]