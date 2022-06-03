Senior Database Administrator at Financial Intelligence Centre – Gauteng Pretoria Region

The purpose of this job is to design, support and maintain all new and existing database infrastructure within the

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Maintenance and Support:

â€¢ Database administration, maintenance, backups, restores, performance tuning, security and troubleshooting are key performance areas.

â€¢ Provide proactive performance monitoring and capacity planning for future database and server growth projections.

â€¢ Perform database installations, configurations, upgrades, and migrations according to SQL best practices.

â€¢ Take part in enterprise projects and perform project management tasks to ensure that all requirements are provided on schedule and in accordance with specifications.

â€¢ Develop and maintain database documentation.

High availability and Disaster Recovery:Â

â€¢ Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures.

â€¢ Oversee tasks of other DBAs in the team and report on database health daily for the environment.

â€¢ Research, and evaluate new database trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations.

â€¢ Work with other teams or third-party service providers on ICT projects.

â€¢ Design and implement databases per business information needs and requirements.

â€¢ Define users and groups and enable data distribution to the right [URL Removed] / Maintenance

â€¢ Familiarity with programming languages API

â€¢ Working knowledge of understanding of T-SQL & SSIS/ETL.

â€¢ Support both internal and externally developed systems & processes with other IT support teams.

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

â€¢ Minimum 5 years of database administration experience

â€¢ ICT relevant qualification (NQF Level 7) or equivalent qualification

â€¢ Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MSITP) or Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) in the field of Microsoft SQL Server is required.Â

o MS SQL 2016 â€“ 2019

o Windows 2016 – 2022Â

Advantageous:

â€¢ ITIL / COBIT Foundation certification

â€¢ PowerShell proficiency

â€¢ Power BI experience

â€¢ Working knowledge of high-availability data solutions (e.g., AlwaysOn) and being able to deploy, maintain and support them.

â€¢ Working knowledge of disaster recovery processes, recoveries, and restores is required.

â€¢ Experience in selecting the most optimal Microsoft SQL licensing structure.

â€¢ Experience in designing SQL Databases

â€¢ Experience in SQL MigrationsÂ

â€¢ Experience in Microsoft programming languages APIâ€™sÂ

â€¢ Microsoft Cloud Database Certifications e.g. Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate

