Senior Database Administrator at Financial Intelligence Centre – Gauteng Pretoria Region

The purpose of this job is to design, support and maintain all new and existing database infrastructure within the

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Maintenance and Support:

• Database administration, maintenance, backups, restores, performance tuning, security and troubleshooting are key performance areas.

• Provide proactive performance monitoring and capacity planning for future database and server growth projections.

• Perform database installations, configurations, upgrades, and migrations according to SQL best practices.

• Take part in enterprise projects and perform project management tasks to ensure that all requirements are provided on schedule and in accordance with specifications.

• Develop and maintain database documentation.

High availability and Disaster Recovery:Â

• Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures.

• Oversee tasks of other DBAs in the team and report on database health daily for the environment.

• Research, and evaluate new database trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations.

• Work with other teams or third-party service providers on ICT projects.

• Design and implement databases per business information needs and requirements.

• Define users and groups and enable data distribution to the right [URL Removed] / Maintenance

• Familiarity with programming languages API

• Working knowledge of understanding of T-SQL & SSIS/ETL.

• Support both internal and externally developed systems & processes with other IT support teams.

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

• Minimum 5 years of database administration experience

• ICT relevant qualification (NQF Level 7) or equivalent qualification

• Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MSITP) or Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) in the field of Microsoft SQL Server is required.Â

o MS SQL 2016 – 2019

o Windows 2016 – 2022Â

Advantageous:

• ITIL / COBIT Foundation certification

• PowerShell proficiency

• Power BI experience

• Working knowledge of high-availability data solutions (e.g., AlwaysOn) and being able to deploy, maintain and support them.

• Working knowledge of disaster recovery processes, recoveries, and restores is required.

• Experience in selecting the most optimal Microsoft SQL licensing structure.

• Experience in designing SQL Databases

• Experience in SQL MigrationsÂ

• Experience in Microsoft programming languages API’sÂ

• Microsoft Cloud Database Certifications e.g. Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate

