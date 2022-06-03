Senior Database Administrator at Financial Intelligence Centre

The purpose of this job is to design, support and maintain all new and existing database infrastructure within the
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
Maintenance and Support:
â€¢ Database administration, maintenance, backups, restores, performance tuning, security and troubleshooting are key performance areas.
â€¢ Provide proactive performance monitoring and capacity planning for future database and server growth projections.
â€¢ Perform database installations, configurations, upgrades, and migrations according to SQL best practices.
â€¢ Take part in enterprise projects and perform project management tasks to ensure that all requirements are provided on schedule and in accordance with specifications.
â€¢ Develop and maintain database documentation.
High availability and Disaster Recovery:Â
â€¢ Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures.
â€¢ Oversee tasks of other DBAs in the team and report on database health daily for the environment.
â€¢ Research, and evaluate new database trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations.
â€¢ Work with other teams or third-party service providers on ICT projects.
â€¢ Design and implement databases per business information needs and requirements.
â€¢ Define users and groups and enable data distribution to the right [URL Removed] / Maintenance
â€¢ Familiarity with programming languages API
â€¢ Working knowledge of understanding of T-SQL & SSIS/ETL.
â€¢ Support both internal and externally developed systems & processes with other IT support teams.
EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:
â€¢ Minimum 5 years of database administration experience
â€¢ ICT relevant qualification (NQF Level 7) or equivalent qualification
â€¢ Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MSITP) or Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) in the field of Microsoft SQL Server is required.Â
o MS SQL 2016 â€“ 2019
o Windows 2016 – 2022Â
Â Â Â
Advantageous:
â€¢ ITIL / COBIT Foundation certification
â€¢ PowerShell proficiency
â€¢ Power BI experience
â€¢ Working knowledge of high-availability data solutions (e.g., AlwaysOn) and being able to deploy, maintain and support them.
â€¢ Working knowledge of disaster recovery processes, recoveries, and restores is required.
â€¢ Experience in selecting the most optimal Microsoft SQL licensing structure.
â€¢ Experience in designing SQL Databases
â€¢ Experience in SQL MigrationsÂ
â€¢ Experience in Microsoft programming languages APIâ€™sÂ
â€¢ Microsoft Cloud Database Certifications e.g. Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate