Solutions Architect – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Jun 3, 2022

Our client based in Johannesburg is looking for a Solutions Architect to be on a 12 months extendable contract
To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

  • Bachelor’s Degree or 10+ years of experience in the IT industry
  • Cisco CCNP/CCVP and/or Cisco CCIE certifications (required)
  • Experience in Cisco Networking (required), Data Centre and Security (required) The following will be an added advantage:
  • Project Management Skills
  • Understanding of the banking sector

Desired Skills:

  • Solutions Architect
  • CISCO

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

