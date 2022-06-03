Solutions Architect – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Our client based in Johannesburg is looking for a Solutions Architect to be on a 12 months extendable contract
To be considered for this position, candidates must have:
- Bachelor’s Degree or 10+ years of experience in the IT industry
- Cisco CCNP/CCVP and/or Cisco CCIE certifications (required)
- Experience in Cisco Networking (required), Data Centre and Security (required) The following will be an added advantage:
- Project Management Skills
- Understanding of the banking sector
Desired Skills:
- Solutions Architect
- CISCO
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree