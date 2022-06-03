Solutions Architect – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Our client based in Johannesburg is looking for a Solutions Architect to be on a 12 months extendable contract

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

Bachelor’s Degree or 10+ years of experience in the IT industry

Cisco CCNP/CCVP and/or Cisco CCIE certifications (required)

Experience in Cisco Networking (required), Data Centre and Security (required) The following will be an added advantage:

Project Management Skills

Understanding of the banking sector

Desired Skills:

Solutions Architect

CISCO

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

