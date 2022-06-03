System Administrator (Sage X3, POS) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading Retailer of textiles and homeware seeks a highly technical & dedicated System Administrator to join its growing IT team. Your role will include the maintenance, configuration, and reliable operation of computer systems, network servers, and virtualization, troubleshoot hardware and software errors by running diagnostics and perform or delegate regular backup operations. You will need experience in IT/SysAdmin or a similar field with 3-5 years’ work experience with Sage X3 (OR Sage 300), POS, Database, Network Administration, or System Administration experience, working knowledge of VMware or equivalent, experience with scripting and automation tools & a proven track record of developing and implementing IT strategy and plans.

DUTIES:

Responsible for the maintenance, configuration, and reliable operation of computer systems, network servers, and virtualization.

Install and upgrade computer components and software, manage virtual servers, and integrate automation processes.

Troubleshoot hardware and software errors by running diagnostics, documenting problems and resolutions, prioritizing problems, and assessing impact of issues.

Provide documentation and technical specifications to IT staff for planning and implementing new or upgrades of IT infrastructure.

Perform or delegate regular backup operations and implement appropriate processes for data protection, disaster recovery, and failover procedures.

Lead desktop and helpdesk support efforts, making sure all desktop applications, workstations, and related equipment problems are resolved in a timely manner with limited disruptions.

Responsible for capacity, storage planning, and database performance.

REQUIREMENTS:

Information Technology, System Administration, or a closely related field, or equivalent experience required.

3-5 Years’ experience working with Sage X3 (OR Sage 300).

POS.

3-5 Years’ Database, Network Administration, or System Administration experience.

Working knowledge of virtualization, VMware, or equivalent.

Strong knowledge of systems and networking software, hardware, and networking protocols.

Experience with scripting and automation tools.

A proven track record of developing and implementing IT strategy and plans.

Strong knowledge of implementing and effectively developing helpdesk and IT operations best practices, including expert knowledge of security, storage, data protection, and disaster recovery protocols.

Advantageous –

System Administration and IT Certifications in Linux, Microsoft, or other Network-related fields.



System

Administrator

Sage X3

