Systems Analyst with Trading Experiencing at Reverside

Responsibilities:
· Requirements elicitation
· Documentation of business and functional (User stories) requirements
· Documentation of impact assessments (business & technical)
· Solution design documents (detailed UML, api integration, end to end solutioning, sequence diagrams, activity flows, data mapping, context diagrams)
· Production handover guides
· Collaboration with business stakeholders to understand project objectives and requirements
· Collaboration with Project/Program managers to assist in project planning
· Collaboration with technical SME’s to understand IT landscape; and perform impact assessment based on required changes
· Define the required solution by working with stakeholders within the IT team
· Presentation and approval of solution at necessary forums prior to development
· Collaboration with QA team and stakeholders to assist and define test cases/user acceptance test cases
· Support development team during implementation
· Support business stakeholders post go-live
Requirements:
· Relevant degree or diploma qualification
· Minimum of 5+ years of experience
· Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking
· Ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them
· Advanced technical skills
· Excellent documentation skills
· Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations
· Competency in MS applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook
· Experience leading and developing top-performing team
Desired Skills:
- Requirements elicitation
- User stories
- UML
- API
- diagrams
- data mapping
- project planning
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]