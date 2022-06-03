Systems Analyst with Trading Experiencing at Reverside

Responsibilities:

· Requirements elicitation

· Documentation of business and functional (User stories) requirements

· Documentation of impact assessments (business & technical)

· Solution design documents (detailed UML, api integration, end to end solutioning, sequence diagrams, activity flows, data mapping, context diagrams)

· Production handover guides

· Collaboration with business stakeholders to understand project objectives and requirements

· Collaboration with Project/Program managers to assist in project planning

· Collaboration with technical SME’s to understand IT landscape; and perform impact assessment based on required changes

· Define the required solution by working with stakeholders within the IT team

· Presentation and approval of solution at necessary forums prior to development

· Collaboration with QA team and stakeholders to assist and define test cases/user acceptance test cases

· Support development team during implementation

· Support business stakeholders post go-live

Requirements:

· Relevant degree or diploma qualification

· Minimum of 5+ years of experience

· Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking

· Ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them

· Advanced technical skills

· Excellent documentation skills

· Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations

· Competency in MS applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook

· Experience leading and developing top-performing team

Desired Skills:

Requirements elicitation

User stories

UML

API

diagrams

data mapping

project planning

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position