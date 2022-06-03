Tester at QES – Western Cape Bellville

Jun 3, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Software Test Engineer / Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

All applicants need to be fully vaccinated

Responsibilities

  • The following outcomes will be expected from the Test Analyst:
  • Analyze system and business specification to provide inputs and estimates
  • Liaising with business and or technical representatives to ensuring the highest quality outcomes
  • Integration impact test analysis
  • Defining the appropriate tests required
  • Gathering and managing the Test Data
  • Set up / adjust test plans for all types of testing (functional and non-functional testing)
  • Comprehensive documentation of test results according to standards
  • Perform defect logging and reporting
  • Post implementation production support (after care)
  • Identify and suggest areas for growth and improvement within the team

Qualifications and experience

  • Grade 12
  • ISTQB CTAL Foundation Test Analyst Certificate and/or other relevant qualification
  • Solid understanding of Software quality and agile methodologies, tools and techniques (black box, white box and automated testing experience)
  • Knowledge of webservices and back-end scrutinization
  • Solid understanding of Agile methodologies (scrum)
  • Solid understanding and experience in SQL
  • Knowledge of integration and security testing
  • Active participation in team to improve the testing process/define the team’s test strategy
  • Technical knowledge (HTML) and solid experience in WEB Application testing would be to your advantage
  • Testing experience of mainframe applications recommended
  • Understanding of common software failures and faults
  • Relevant experience in the financial services industry to your advantage
  • Automated testing experience would be an advantage
  • Knowledge of API testing
  • IT related degree (bonus qualification)
  • API Testing (Postman, SoapUI)
  • SQL
  • Jira
  • Strong technical skills
  • Test Automation (Java, Selenium)

Competencies

  • Professionalism
  • Results Driven
  • Accuracy
  • Analytical thinking
  • Conceptual thinking
  • Pro-activity and Initiative
  • Ability to work independently
  • Interpersonal Relationships
  • Planning and organizing
  • Strong English communication skills
  • Self-driven
  • Team Player
  • Keen to learn new systems and skills

