Why we need to rethink the meeting room

Investing in employee experience is more important than ever, as the workforce collectively ponders what it wants. After a tumultuous couple of years, record numbers are reconsidering their values, lifestyles and goals.

By Sujit Menon, display and client peripherals lead: MERAT at Dell Technologies

Business leaders are looking for staff retention solutions as they open their doors to hybrid working models. The answer may be right under their noses …

The new normal has arrived and many businesses are opting for a hybrid of remote and on-site working for the foreseeable future. As a result, screen time has increased significantly and the technologies we lean on to create seamless hybrid office experiences will play a key role in defining their successes. Prior to the pandemic, the rigidness of static, office technology was little more than an inconvenience. But with employees now accustomed to the flexibility of remote working, a pet peeve has transitioned into a deal breaker.

Making hybrid models work

Business leaders are now tasked with bedding down new, flexible working structures – while simultaneously giving employees what they want. This is a two-pronged challenge that hinges largely around focusing on human needs and technology transformations. Employees are looking for more meaningful, less transactional relationships with employers – so the office is set to become a space centred around collaboration and connection. Technology is the enabler of modern workplace contentment.

The meeting room is traditionally the epicentre of office interactions. In today’s world it holds an even more vital role as the bridge between remote workers and those in the physical office. The key to 5-star meeting experiences is doing away with glitchy connections and cramped screens. As team members connect into huddles and meetings, the need for seamless connection to multiple devices and colleagues is more crucial than ever before.

When it comes to creating the most productive working environment, we must explore technology that nurtures collaboration. We don’t want to lose time or destabilise a great discussion or flow of ideas because the meeting room monitor can’t connect to the laptop. We also must think about our meeting room technology from all perspectives, if you are presenting from the meeting room, can everyone hear and see you clearly? And vice versa if you are working from home. What about questions? Can both sides of the meeting easily provide input? No great idea should ever be lost to impractical mute settings.

Being able to interact with 20 touch point displays and collaborate with content sharing during live meetings, impacts inclusivity. Not to mention meeting productivity and efficiency. After 18-months of close-up screen time with colleagues, expectations remain high for strong visuals and clear representation.

Meeting room tech: go large, or go home

Investing in large format screens supported by intelligent, responsive technology will ensure a premier collaboration experience. For example, meeting solutions offer 86″, 75″, 65″and 55″ options to choose from with interactive touch screen features. Bringing teams together comfortably is an important part of creating more meaningful connections, regardless of location. Hybrid working models are new for many but ironing out the kinks now will benefit everyone. That means ensuring there is no disadvantage based on location. After all, flexible working practices aren’t new. But now they are mainstream, and employees expect this to be seamless, functional and sociable.

As the job market continues to heat up, creating seamless hybrid working experiences is a competitive proof-point. Investing in technologies that underpin a highly connected and blended workplace, that embrace employees far and wide, will forge a greater sense of belonging. More than ever, it highlights the human impact of technology – and the nature of collaboration. All critical components on the route to employee retention as the great reshuffle continues.