Yena Ngidi is new Kyocera hardware product manager

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa has appointed Yena Ngidi to the position of Hardware Product Manager.

Ngidi was previously at ICT distribution company Pinnacle, where he was the senior SADC external, account manager. Prior to that, he was a key account manager at MiRO, a distributor of wireless, networking, VoIP, IoT and IP products . He also spent four years as a product manager at Nashua, after beginning his career in 2015 at Axizworkgroup in internal sales and logistics.

He has an Advanced Diploma in Marketing Management, an SAP CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Certificate, and is currently studying towards a BPhil Honours in Marketing Management.

“I would like to drive innovation and creativity when offering solutions to customers who are moving away from traditional office automation and embracing the era of digitisation,” Ngidi says. “This way we will futureproof ours and our customer’s business and ensure consistent growth in the market.

“I am excited about joining Kyocera, as I will be building product offerings with internal stakeholders and industry leaders. The adrenaline rush of bringing new product sets to life is hard to describe to anyone who has not had this experience.”