IT Service Desk Manager (Contract)

6 Month Contract
The purpose of this role is to lead and manage the IT Service Desk function within the company. Take overall responsibility for the performance and ongoing development of the Service Desk, ensuring delivery of contractual obligations.
Requirements
People Management
Coaches and supports Service Desk Analyst and Desktop support Team
Day to day management of Teams performance
Documents Teams Personal Development Plans
Regularly communicates to SD Team and the general IT Operations
Ensures that all Human Resources policies and procedures are observed
Leads by example in living the values of the organisation
Ensures the IT SD is fully equipped to handle the workload and distribute workflow
Coaches to ensure a full understanding of the consequences of errors
Continue to create and maintain an environment that fosters teamwork and cooperation amongst team members
Communicates effectively, building and maintaining relationships
Ensures consistent compliance with company policies and procedures, corporate governance, and relevant legislation
Customer Relations
Manages all IT related issues, internal and vendors
Ensures operational delivery is in line with contractual obligations
Provides input and participates in calibration IT sessions
Reporting & Administration
Provides relevant internal and external reports as per the business unit requirements
Analyses business data identifying and highlighting trends to the management team
Compiles ad hoc reports as and when required
Analyses operational data and takes relevant action
Monitoring the IT infrastructure through the third-party tool, and reporting any outages to relevant resolver groups.
Onboard and off-board permanent staff and contractors.
Manage the IT hardware, stock control, issuing and placing orders for new hardware.
Ensures Service Desk Analyst’s timesheets are accurately completed and timeously submitted
Manage 3rd party vendor relationship
Manage and report on business functions assigned to the Service Desk
Qualifications
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required
At least 5 years of experience in a technical support role with a minimum of two years as an IT Service Desk Manager required.
Desired Skills:
- service desk
- helpdesk
- technical support