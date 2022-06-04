Senior Developer

Software Development
- Design
- Development
- Implementation
- Maintenance
Qualifications, Experience, & Skills:
Educational Qualifications:
- Software Development related Qualification will be an added advantage.
Professional Qualifications
- BSc Degree (Computer Science) or related qualification.
- Relevant Certification
Years of Experience
- 5-10 years in software development.
Other requirements
- Highly capable of writing whole systems code in Embedded C/C++, Assembler, Kotlin, Python, Java, C#, .NET, HTML, JavaScript and CSS.
- Highly capable of writing whole systems code for the Android platform.
- In depth understanding of the Linux and Android operating system.
- In depth understanding of web servers like Apache and IIS.
- In depth understanding of TCP/IP, HTTP, GPRS, GSM and Serial
- In depth understanding of Database development using SQL and RDMS MySQL.
- Knowledge of payment systems and EMV will be advantages.
- Capable of System related problem resolution.
- Capable of carrying out system operational duties.
- Capable of mentoring new staff.
- Good communication skills
- Good time management skills.
- Leadership and mentoring skills.
- Conflict resolution skills.
- Analytical thinking
- Critical thinking
- Problem solving
- Sound understanding of procedural and object-oriented programming.
- Sound understanding of TDD.
- Sound understanding of relational databases
- Ability to user version control software such as GIT
Required Proficiency Level
- Advanced (Applied Theory).
Core Responsibilities:
- Meeting with Developers and Development Team Leaders to discuss the scope of software projects and deadlines.
- Analysing existing programs for modification purposes.
- Researching and designing new software systems, websites, programs and applications.
- Writing clean scalable code.
- Troubleshooting and debugging code.
- Reviewing code work for accuracy and functionality.
- Performing coding assignments.
- Verifying and deploying software systems.
- Creating and implementing design plans.
- Evaluating user feedback.
- Recommending and executing program improvements.
- Maintaining software code and security systems.
Desired Skills:
- Embedded
- C#
- c/c++