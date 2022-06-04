Senior Developer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Jun 4, 2022

Software Development

  • Design

  • Development

  • Implementation

  • Maintenance

Qualifications, Experience, & Skills:
Educational Qualifications:

  • Software Development related Qualification will be an added advantage.

Professional Qualifications

  • BSc Degree (Computer Science) or related qualification.

  • Relevant Certification

Years of Experience

  • 5-10 years in software development.

Other requirements

  • Highly capable of writing whole systems code in Embedded C/C++, Assembler, Kotlin, Python, Java, C#, .NET, HTML, JavaScript and CSS.

  • Highly capable of writing whole systems code for the Android platform.

  • In depth understanding of the Linux and Android operating system.

  • In depth understanding of web servers like Apache and IIS.

  • In depth understanding of TCP/IP, HTTP, GPRS, GSM and Serial

  • In depth understanding of Database development using SQL and RDMS MySQL.

  • Knowledge of payment systems and EMV will be advantages.

  • Capable of System related problem resolution.

  • Capable of carrying out system operational duties.

  • Capable of mentoring new staff.

  • Good communication skills

  • Good time management skills.

  • Leadership and mentoring skills.

  • Conflict resolution skills.

  • Analytical thinking

  • Critical thinking

  • Problem solving

  • Sound understanding of procedural and object-oriented programming.

  • Sound understanding of TDD.

  • Sound understanding of relational databases

  • Ability to user version control software such as GIT

Required Proficiency Level

  • Advanced (Applied Theory).

Core Responsibilities:

  • Meeting with Developers and Development Team Leaders to discuss the scope of software projects and deadlines.

  • Analysing existing programs for modification purposes.

  • Researching and designing new software systems, websites, programs and applications.

  • Writing clean scalable code.

  • Troubleshooting and debugging code.

  • Reviewing code work for accuracy and functionality.

  • Performing coding assignments.

  • Verifying and deploying software systems.

  • Creating and implementing design plans.

  • Evaluating user feedback.

  • Recommending and executing program improvements.

  • Maintaining software code and security systems.

Desired Skills:

  • Embedded
  • C#
  • c/c++

Learn more/Apply for this position