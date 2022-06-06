6G experimental trials underway planned

NEC will collaborate with NTT Docomo and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) on 6th generation mobile communication system (6G) experimental trials.

6G will require dramatic advances in communications technology to achieve 10 to 100 times higher speeds and capacities than the 5th generation mobile communication system (5G), with ultra-low power consumption of 1/100 and coverage that reaches from the depths of the ocean to the heights of outer space.

NEC will work with Docomo and NTT on a distributed MIMO technology for utilising the midband of 6GHz or higher to the sub-terahertz band, and OAM multiplex transmission technology that realizes large capacity by spatial multiplexing of high-frequency band radio waves.

NEC will also conduct R&D on device technologies for reducing size and power consumption, as well as high-precision beamforming technologies, transmission methods and propagation models suitable for high-frequency bands.

This is in addition to the development of optimisation and signal processing technologies utilising artificial intelligence (AI).

NEC aims to develop and realize these technologies for supporting the start of 6G services by Docomo and NTT near 2030.

Naoki Tani, executive vice-president and chief technology officer at Docomo, says: “NEC and Docomo have been collaborating since 2014 to verify wireless technologies and create new use cases for commercial launch of 5G. We are delighted to collaborate with NEC as a partner in these trials of 6G technology. Docomo and NTT will now start verification of technologies that enable stable communication in new frequency bands, such as sub-terahertz bands, realize large capacity and contribute to 6G commercialization with vertical industry partners.”