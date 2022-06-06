Analyst Programmer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are looking for an Analyst Programmer for client in JHB North, The Analyst Programmer will be responsible for the analysis, design and implementation of various applications throughout the Company group. Candiate must be ASP.Net & [URL Removed]

Liaise with customer base (Company management) on system requirements and integration with business processes.

Assist operations and support staff with the resolution of operational problems

Scoping / strategy sessions with the customer base / technical team and MIS to determine the longer term strategy and other complimentary platforms within the global corporation that fit the Enterprise Architecture of Company.

Training of customer base in relevant tools where applicable.

Assist with technical guidance and on-the-job training of less experienced staff, and check work of colleagues as required. Coding and building enterprise solutions, using appropriate technologies such as ASP/ASP.Net, VB/VB.Net, SQL, Abap, JSon, HTML5, C#, Mobile etc.

Design and development of databases including SQL queries and stored procedures.

SQL server administration and monitoring functions.

Analyse and Design data exploitation systems to deliver information to business users, e.g. dashboards and information portals.

Analyse and Design client applications for business user decision support.

Assist in identifying, interpreting and providing business intelligence systems to enable organisation wide decision making.

Apply development and operational processes and standards within the development team.

Revise and amend systems and programs where corrections, system changes, improvements or database administration are required

Analysis and improvement of enterprise systems using formal analysis methodologies to ensure best practice standards are maintained and / or implemented.

Prepare program specifications, form designs, screen formats, report formats, operating procedures for data input, plans for transfer to new system, design database, system testing procedures and user acceptance procedures.

The ability to analyse and work with large data sets doing queries, data cleansing, transformation and presentation.

Identification of problems, opportunities and/or gaps in the tools and technologies deployed by MIS.

Review and recommend suitable technical specifications for system tools and technology.

Coding and building Enterprise Solutions, using appropriate technologies such as ASP/ASP.Net C# HTML5 JSon Rest Services Mobile

Monitoring and implementation of security protocols determined by Risk and IT Management.

Administration of the knowledge management area, ensuring consistency and usability of this area.

Document in accordance with departmental standards all aspects of the system

Liaise with team members to agree on specific objectives and timeframes Grade 12 (NQF level 4 qualification essential

Relevant Tertiary qualification – BSc(Information Technology) / (Computer Science) /Software Engineering Equivalent Diploma in software development and Computer Science essential. Minimum of 5 year’s software development experience: Mobile Development :



Mobile Development (Moderate experience)

JSon

HTML5

Atajo

XML

Rest

Ionic

Mongo db

Dot Net Development : (ASP.Net) and database technology

Microsoft.NET (considerable experience)

ASP.net

C#

XML

Webservices

Auth Services(Active Directory)

Dot Net Nuke

SQL

Desired Skills:

ASP.Net

Microsoft.Net

Coding

Mobile Development

Dot Net Development

Employer & Job Benefits:

benefits

Learn more/Apply for this position