Automation Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.
We are looking for a Automation Test Analyst to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg North for a 1 year contract.
What you will be doing:
- Design automation testing plans and develop automation test scripts for multiple technical products / services (pre, during & post deployment) in both Data creation and system testing contexts and align to chosen application testing frameworks & guidelines. Testing may apply to all or a combination of the following front-end, back-end, integration, performance, scalability and regression testing of solutions. This entails full responsibility for ensuring products are protected through quantifiable test coverage & metrics
- Proactively contribute & participate in the full solution development lifecycle as a member of a squad / multiple squads as an QA automation specialist engineer
- Actively participate in daily Scrum and project planning meetings.
- Participate and analyze test automation requirements during the requirements analysis phase of technical product & service development, maintenance & optimization (across tribes & squads) – using design specifications and technical documentation (e.g. Business Briefs, User Stories, Architecture & Integration documentation)
- Prepare QA & Automation testing documentation (planning, design, execution and sustainability)
- Develop and execute automated test scripts using various technologies (automated scripts, test
- Perform various types of automation testing (regression, integration, black box, scalability)
- Evaluate automated test cases and analyse & report results
- Facilitate test plan / case reviews within squads
- Work with product engineers to evaluate software / solution quality & provide recommendations for improvement / enhancement
- Contribute to the design and selection of testing frameworks for business applications
- Deliver all automation & technical testing
- Provide the required project / scrum related information / feedback on deliverables
- Ensure compliance with technical risk and governance requirements
- Ensure work is compliant with automation testing frameworks and standards
- Proactively identify and communicate risks ahead of need
- Participate in Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, Incident Management processes
What we are looking for:
- Completed degree or other related
- 3 – 5 years Automation testing experience
- Automating web services paradigms such as REST and protocols such as HTTP.
- Prior programming work experience.
- Experience with performance engineering and load testing is a huge plus.
- Experience & expertise (Basic) in coding languages such as Java, C# and some experience- in software engineering / development
- Experience working on web applications and/or web-based technologies.
- Proficient in UNIX/Linux environments and shell scripting.
- Proficient in basic SQL operations such as joins and views.
- Experience in TFS, JIRA, and Confluence a plus.
- Experience in Git or other source code management systems.
- Comfortable in AGILE development environments and cross-functional team structures.
Desired Skills:
- Automation Test Analyst
- Software Tester
- Technical Tester