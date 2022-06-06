BI Data Analyst

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a BI Data Analyst to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 6-months contract role

To support and maintain the data warehouse in line with the data model; metadata repository and to provide business intelligence analysis through performing strategic and operational support.

Structure data into compliance standard by adhering to metadata governance procedures according to the company documented standard and formats

Manage final transformed data content by complying to prescribed standards for reviewing and publishing

Assist/govern population of datamart and metadata repository by complying to standards, systems processes, and procedures.

Support business units by providing consulting services that delivers data and information relevant to their business

Contribute to internal/external information sharing sessions by attending formal meetings

Manage vendor relationship interactions by conforming to vendor management office guidelines and principles

Ensure information is provided correctly to stakeholders by maintaining knowledge sharing knowledge with team

Completed IT degree or related field

Data Management (DAMA) Certification

8 years relevant experience of which 3 – 5 years is in data management / business role

Data Analysis knowledge

Business terms and definitions

