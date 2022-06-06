BI Specialist – Retail / FMCG – Gauteng Midrand

My client, a leader in the Retail industry, with a head office in Midrand and a large branch network throughout South Africa and a footprint in Africa, seeks to employ an experienced BI Specialist who has gained previous experience supporting over 500 users and large amounts of data. The role encompasses BI Analytics, Database Administration and Data Engineering. Someone who is multifunctional in all of these areas is most suitable.

KPA’s:

Reports/Dashboards/Big Data Management

Group SSRS Platform

Group SSIS Platform

MS PowerBI Platform

Requirements:

Grade 12

Completed Degree (Informatics)

ITIL

SSRS, SSIS, PowerBI, SQL, DAX, Hadoop, Spark

Visual Studio IDE

Advanced Excel and PowerPoint skills

ITIL / COBIT controls standards

5 Years + support, development, maintenance and enhancement of SSRS, SSIS and PowerBI environments

500 + Users; 100 + reports / dashboards, etc

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence

PowerBI

SQL Server

FMCG

Reporting

Analysis

