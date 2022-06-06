BI Specialist – Retail / FMCG – Gauteng Midrand

My client, a leader in the Retail industry, with a head office in Midrand and a large branch network throughout South Africa and a footprint in Africa, seeks to employ an experienced BI Specialist who has gained previous experience supporting over 500 users and large amounts of data. The role encompasses BI Analytics, Database Administration and Data Engineering. Someone who is multifunctional in all of these areas is most suitable.
KPA’s:
- Reports/Dashboards/Big Data Management
- Group SSRS Platform
- Group SSIS Platform
- MS PowerBI Platform
Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Completed Degree (Informatics)
- ITIL
- SSRS, SSIS, PowerBI, SQL, DAX, Hadoop, Spark
- Visual Studio IDE
- Advanced Excel and PowerPoint skills
- ITIL / COBIT controls standards
- 5 Years + support, development, maintenance and enhancement of SSRS, SSIS and PowerBI environments
- 500 + Users; 100 + reports / dashboards, etc
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
Desired Skills:
- Business Intelligence
- PowerBI
- SQL Server
- FMCG
- Reporting
- Analysis