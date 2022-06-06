Business Analyst (Financial Services)

Our fab client is looking for a Business Analyst from the financial services industry to work collaboratively with the business and IT so that the optimal solutions and business processes are implemented. To be comfortable working with and understanding data for reporting purposes. This role requires a high-level strategic understanding, as well as being able to get into the detail.

Business Analysis

Work closely with business to understand the business requirements

Work closely with the business in order to generate high level Business Requirements Specifications (BRS’s), as well as more detailed Story Requirements.

Get sign off of business requirements from business owners.

Ensure that the developers understand the business requirement.

Keep track of development to ensure that all the pieces of a project are being worked on, for delivery as per the project plan.

Get involved in system and user testing, in order to ensure that what was delivered meets the business need.

Work closely with the Head: Project Office and the Project Manager to manage scope, issues and risks.

Process Analysis

Understanding the business need and mapping the current process.

Design of new, more efficient processes in order to maximise value to the business.

Collaboration with business to consider recommendations.

Breaking down of prioritised projects into manageable chunks of work in order to ensure continuous delivery of value.

Recommendations of replacement of manual processes with automated solutions.

Ensuring processes are efficient from start to end (cross department).

See the new process through to implementation, effectively managing the change within the organisation.

Drive consistency in terms of processes, methodology and value-add across functions.

Data Analysis

Ability to analyse and understand large volumes of data in various formats.

Ability to generate and understand reports, making recommendations based on the output.

Bring financial acumen to bear when arriving at recommendations.

Strategic Orientation

Understanding of the business strategy and driving value by working closely with the product owners.

Ability to understand the big picture, as well as the underlying detail.

System Orientation

Good understanding of systems

Ability to liaise with the various teams including IT, and to understand the technical impacts of business process changes.

Change Management

Responsible for driving a culture of continuous business improvement for processes and systems.

Encouraging an environment in which change is embraced.

Ensuing that projects are well implemented in the operational areas of the business, ensuing that the relevant collaboration between individuals and teams happens.

Engaging with project managers if necessary.

Education and Experience:

Appropriate degree or equivalent.

Relevant Honours or post graduate qualification would be advantageous.

At least 5 years’ experience in an analysis-type role.

Financial Services experience essential.

Insurance industry experience would be highly beneficial.

Advanced Excel with reporting skills is essential.

Digital and Web experience is essential.

Desired Skills:

Degree

5 years + experience in Analysis

Financial Services experience Essential

Advanced Excel with reporting skills

Digital and Web skills essential

