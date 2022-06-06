Business Analyst Specialist at Datonomy Solutions

This position requires an experienced person who has a solid understanding of Business Analysis and Enterprise Business Processes. Responsibilities include assessing, analysing, optimising, documenting, implementing and testing end-to-end enterprise business processes of a multi-skilled team.

The candidate must also be able to interact with the business community at all levels, from facilitating design workshops and conducting end user training to leading presentations to senior management and executive.

To work with stakeholders throughout the organisation; to build a holistic view of the organisation’s strategy, processes, information and information technology assets.

The BA links and aligns the business mission; strategy and processes of an organisation to its information technology strategy. He or she documents this using multiple models or views that show how the current and future needs of an organisation will be met in an efficient; sustainable; agile and adaptable manner. To bring business needs, capabilities, technology and process together in an efficient and effective manner. The specialist BA has mastered the industry recognised knowledge areas for Business Analysis and works at the highest levels of abstraction, ambiguity, and complexity within the organisation. He or she performs business analysis tasks to connect information. technology; processes and business needs in varying levels of detail within an area of speciality; and is able to perform all business analysis tasks at both ends of the detail spectrum. Candidates who have worked in banking particularly in Motor Vehicle Finance would be an advantage.

Candidates must have working experience on agile projects, understanding of the SAFe framework, and the use of agile tools like Jira and Confluence and process mapping tools like Aris. Experience in applying process modelling standards such as, BPMN.

Knowledge of and exposure to business process transformation, including process enabling and integrating technologies:

Business Process Reengineering

Workflow / Workflow management / Process automation

Business Rules Engines (Business Rules Processing)

Enterprise Content Management

Enterprise Application Integration

Presentation technologies

Business Intelligence, Analytics and Reporting

Must have at least 8-10 years’ experience as a business analyst involved with assessing, mapping and optimizing business processes. Experience in facilitating workshops with business users (up to executive level) in order to gather requirements, generate ideas and validate designs. Scoping, sizing and planning all business aspects of a solution and the associated project effort and dependencies.

Desired Skills:

Business

Analyst

Specialist

