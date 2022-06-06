Business Intelligence Business Analyst (BIBA) (Cape Town) X10 at Capitec Bank Ltd

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* Responsible for gathering, analysing and understanding business users’ data and analytics requirements and translating these requirements into analytics best practice technical solutions that meet the relevant business objectives.

* To ensure alignment between business, data product owners, data and analytics teams and produce a comprehensive functional specification from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge with regards to analytics and other relevant data concepts.

Experience

Minimum:

* At least 5 years+ proven experience in drafting functional specifications

* BI Business Analysis, data design and systems analysis experience in a data and analytics environment

* Stakeholder engagement for the purpose of identifying and specifying business requirements.

* Liaising between business and functional stakeholders; translating requirements.

Ideal:

* Business Information Business Analysis experience in an finance/banking environment

* Exposure to a credit environment.

Qualifications (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Statistics or Finance

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management or Business Analysis

Knowledge

Minimum:

* Relevant business area knowledge

* Data and analytics Business Analysis

* Data Warehouse Methodologies

* Front End Technologies

* BI Best Practice

* Data Analysis

* Data Governance

* Financial systems and procedures

* Visualisation

* Data Product Life Cycle

Ideal:

* Banking systems environment

* Banking business model

* Agile development life cycle

* Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

* Microsoft Appliance (APS)

Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Communications Skills

* Negotiation skills

* Attention to Detail

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Presentation Skills

Competencies

* Deciding and Initiating Action

* Relating and Networking

* Persuading and Influencing

* Presenting and Communicating Information

* Applying Expertise and Technology

* Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

* Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

* A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

* Contactable via own mobile phone

Desired Skills:

business Analyst

Business Intelligence

Data

