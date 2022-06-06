Business Intelligence & Sales Force Effectiveness Analyst

Job Purpose:
- To enhance the effectiveness of the Sales Force through data analytics to support sales planning, resource allocation and productivity improvement and support with setting of budgets and incentives.
- To provide the users of the business with data analytic tools that enhances business decision making.
Main Duties and Responsibilities are:
- Assist with creation and maintenance of Sales Force Incentive Program.
- Calculation of yearly Sales Force budgets.
- Support on calculation of Sales Force quarterly performance against budget, as well as calculating Quarterly and Yearly award winners.
- Ensure Sales Force commission earnings are accurate, and payments are made on time.
- Support the business for all ad hoc analyses around Sales Force Effectiveness (Call Rate, Coverage, Strike Rate, Territory performance, etc.).
- Support business KPI’s by identifying data needs and delivering business value through meaningful data.
- Maintain relationships with key service providers (such as Repwise, SSD, IQVIA).
- Support where needed to ensure data received from service providers are accurate, complete and sent in a timely manner.
- Analyse company performance vs key competitors (TPM and Impact Rx).
- Analyse company TMS vs IMS performance (SSD) vs wholesaler SOH.
- Support with the development and maintenance of data analytic tools that enhance business decision making (Qlikview and Power BI models).
- Assisting with HQ data requirements.
- Completion of all assigned training within the specified timelines.
- Forwarding of all received Product Quality Complaints, Adverse Events and Medical Enquiries to the relevant person in Quality Assurance/ Pharmacovigilance/ Medical Affairs.
Qualifying Requirements are:
? Relevant Business Degree or equivalent
? 3- 5 Years relevant Experience
? Data tools modelling experience preferable (QlikView & Power BI)
? Proficiency in MS Office
? Proficiency in excel
? Good communication & interpersonal skills
? People skills – highly adapted interpersonal skills
? Problem solving analysis skills
? Priority setting – initiative and follow through
? Time management and deadline driver
? Ability to analyse complex data, seek relevant opinions
? Detail oriented
? Team player
.
Desired Skills:
- People skills
- problem solving
- analytical
- time management
- deadline driven
- detail oriented
- Salesforce Administration
- Salesforce Development
- Business Process Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Leading Multi-National Pharmaceutical Company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus