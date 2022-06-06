Business Intelligence & Sales Force Effectiveness Analyst

Jun 6, 2022

Job Purpose:

  • To enhance the effectiveness of the Sales Force through data analytics to support sales planning, resource allocation and productivity improvement and support with setting of budgets and incentives.
  • To provide the users of the business with data analytic tools that enhances business decision making.
    Main Duties and Responsibilities are:
  • Assist with creation and maintenance of Sales Force Incentive Program.
  • Calculation of yearly Sales Force budgets.
  • Support on calculation of Sales Force quarterly performance against budget, as well as calculating Quarterly and Yearly award winners.
  • Ensure Sales Force commission earnings are accurate, and payments are made on time.
  • Support the business for all ad hoc analyses around Sales Force Effectiveness (Call Rate, Coverage, Strike Rate, Territory performance, etc.).
  • Support business KPI’s by identifying data needs and delivering business value through meaningful data.
  • Maintain relationships with key service providers (such as Repwise, SSD, IQVIA).
  • Support where needed to ensure data received from service providers are accurate, complete and sent in a timely manner.
  • Analyse company performance vs key competitors (TPM and Impact Rx).
  • Analyse company TMS vs IMS performance (SSD) vs wholesaler SOH.
  • Support with the development and maintenance of data analytic tools that enhance business decision making (Qlikview and Power BI models).
  • Assisting with HQ data requirements.
  • Completion of all assigned training within the specified timelines.
  • Forwarding of all received Product Quality Complaints, Adverse Events and Medical Enquiries to the relevant person in Quality Assurance/ Pharmacovigilance/ Medical Affairs.
    Qualifying Requirements are:
    ? Relevant Business Degree or equivalent
    ? 3- 5 Years relevant Experience
    ? Data tools modelling experience preferable (QlikView & Power BI)
    ? Proficiency in MS Office
    ? Proficiency in excel
    ? Good communication & interpersonal skills
    ? People skills – highly adapted interpersonal skills
    ? Problem solving analysis skills
    ? Priority setting – initiative and follow through
    ? Time management and deadline driver
    ? Ability to analyse complex data, seek relevant opinions
    ? Detail oriented
    ? Team player
Desired Skills:

  • People skills
  • problem solving
  • analytical
  • time management
  • deadline driven
  • detail oriented
  • Salesforce Administration
  • Salesforce Development
  • Business Process Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Leading Multi-National Pharmaceutical Company

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

