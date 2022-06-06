C# Cloud Developer – Gauteng Sandown

IT Consulting / Contracting
Fully Remote
R400 – R500 per hour MAX
Qualifications
- Degree / Diploma in Computer Science, IT or similar
- Certifications (Beneficial)
Experience & Skills
- 5+ years in a Full Stack Development role
- 5 years’ experience with MSSQL DB Technologies or other DB technologies like PostgreSQL, MySQL
- Extensive knowledge of C# using visual studio using MVC and Entity Framework
- Working experience with MS Azure and AWS
Technologies:
- C#
- JavaScript/Html/CSS
- AngularJs
- net MVC on Dotnet Framework 4.x
- Entity Framework
- Preferred but not critical:
- KnockoutJS
- SQL
- Azure DevOps
- For future architecture:
- Dotnet Core (API) + common related libraries like Automapper, Mediatr, Fluent validation
- Angular 2+
- EF Core
Desired Skills:
- C#
- MVC
- Entity Framework
- MS Azure
- Azure DevOps
- AWS
- Amazon Web Services
- AngularJS
- Angular2
- .NET CORE
- KnockoutJS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development