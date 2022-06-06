C# Cloud Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Jun 6, 2022

IT Consulting / Contracting
Fully Remote
R400 – R500 per hour MAX

Qualifications

  • Degree / Diploma in Computer Science, IT or similar
  • Certifications (Beneficial)

Experience & Skills

  • 5+ years in a Full Stack Development role
  • 5 years’ experience with MSSQL DB Technologies or other DB technologies like PostgreSQL, MySQL
  • Extensive knowledge of C# using visual studio using MVC and Entity Framework
  • Working experience with MS Azure and AWS

Technologies:

  • C#
  • JavaScript/Html/CSS
  • AngularJs
  • net MVC on Dotnet Framework 4.x
  • Entity Framework
  • Preferred but not critical:
  • KnockoutJS
  • SQL
  • Azure DevOps
  • For future architecture:
  • Dotnet Core (API) + common related libraries like Automapper, Mediatr, Fluent validation
  • Angular 2+
  • EF Core

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • MVC
  • Entity Framework
  • MS Azure
  • Azure DevOps
  • AWS
  • Amazon Web Services
  • AngularJS
  • Angular2
  • .NET CORE
  • KnockoutJS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position