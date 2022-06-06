CNC Operators at Adcrop Blu – Western Cape Maitland

Jun 6, 2022

Client based in Maitland seeks Various Operators

PROCESS BASIC EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS

Formal schooling / degree:
Grade 12

Experience:
Previous experience in a high- volume precision mechanical engineering environment
Good Technical Knowledge of drawings, equipment, and machinery.

JOB OBJECTIVES

To produce outputs according to quality and production standards

MAIN TASKS / RESPONSIBILITIES

  • To do all machine checks at the start of the shift (Lubrication oil level, coolant level, and hydraulic oil).
  • To ensure that the specified quality standards are maintained and to immediately stop production and to inform the Setter of any deviations or out of tolerance conditions.
  • To maintain specified production levels and to inform the supervisor of any problems affecting productivity.
  • To identify any possible scrap as soon as possible by making use of line gauges provided and to remove such scrap from the line.
  • To always work safely and to create a safe working environment for all fellow workers.
  • To report any unsafe or hazardous condition to the supervisor or safety representative.
  • To maintain a high level of housekeeping and to always ensure a clean and tidy workplace.
  • To check the availability of all line gauges as per I.M.D.S
  • Adhere to all policies and procedure.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

  • Reduce scrap levels.
  • To achieve hourly targets
  • Maintain High level of housekeeping.
  • Time keeping

INTERPERSONAL SKILLS

  • Good communicator (verbal/non-verbal).
  • Driven, confident, self-motivated and results orientated.
  • Team player
  • Good problem-solving skills.
  • Mature with ability to tolerate stress.

Desired Skills:

  • machine operator
  • CNC operation
  • Numerical control

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Learn more/Apply for this position