CNC Operators at Adcrop Blu – Western Cape Maitland

Client based in Maitland seeks Various Operators
PROCESS BASIC EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS
Formal schooling / degree:
Grade 12
Experience:
Previous experience in a high- volume precision mechanical engineering environment
Good Technical Knowledge of drawings, equipment, and machinery.
JOB OBJECTIVES
To produce outputs according to quality and production standards
MAIN TASKS / RESPONSIBILITIES
- To do all machine checks at the start of the shift (Lubrication oil level, coolant level, and hydraulic oil).
- To ensure that the specified quality standards are maintained and to immediately stop production and to inform the Setter of any deviations or out of tolerance conditions.
- To maintain specified production levels and to inform the supervisor of any problems affecting productivity.
- To identify any possible scrap as soon as possible by making use of line gauges provided and to remove such scrap from the line.
- To always work safely and to create a safe working environment for all fellow workers.
- To report any unsafe or hazardous condition to the supervisor or safety representative.
- To maintain a high level of housekeeping and to always ensure a clean and tidy workplace.
- To check the availability of all line gauges as per I.M.D.S
- Adhere to all policies and procedure.
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
- Reduce scrap levels.
- To achieve hourly targets
- Maintain High level of housekeeping.
- Time keeping
INTERPERSONAL SKILLS
- Good communicator (verbal/non-verbal).
- Driven, confident, self-motivated and results orientated.
- Team player
- Good problem-solving skills.
- Mature with ability to tolerate stress.
Desired Skills:
- machine operator
- CNC operation
- Numerical control
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years