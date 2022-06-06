CNC Operators at Adcrop Blu

Client based in Maitland seeks Various Operators

PROCESS BASIC EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS

Formal schooling / degree:

Grade 12

Experience:

Previous experience in a high- volume precision mechanical engineering environment

Good Technical Knowledge of drawings, equipment, and machinery.

JOB OBJECTIVES

To produce outputs according to quality and production standards

MAIN TASKS / RESPONSIBILITIES

To do all machine checks at the start of the shift (Lubrication oil level, coolant level, and hydraulic oil).

To ensure that the specified quality standards are maintained and to immediately stop production and to inform the Setter of any deviations or out of tolerance conditions.

To maintain specified production levels and to inform the supervisor of any problems affecting productivity.

To identify any possible scrap as soon as possible by making use of line gauges provided and to remove such scrap from the line.

To always work safely and to create a safe working environment for all fellow workers.

To report any unsafe or hazardous condition to the supervisor or safety representative.

To maintain a high level of housekeeping and to always ensure a clean and tidy workplace.

To check the availability of all line gauges as per I.M.D.S

Adhere to all policies and procedure.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Reduce scrap levels.

To achieve hourly targets

Maintain High level of housekeeping.

Time keeping

INTERPERSONAL SKILLS

Good communicator (verbal/non-verbal).

Driven, confident, self-motivated and results orientated.

Team player

Good problem-solving skills.

Mature with ability to tolerate stress.

Desired Skills:

machine operator

CNC operation

Numerical control

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Learn more/Apply for this position