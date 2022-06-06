Data centre switch sales on upward trajectory

According to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, g

Global data centre switch sales grew robustly in 1Q 2022, reaching the second-highest revenue ever captured in the market, just 2% below the record sales level achieved in the prior quarter.

According to a new report from Dell’Oro Group, Arista, H3C, Juniper, Star-net Ruijie, and white box vendors captured most of the growth in the market. Arista grew the fastest and was able to gain more than two points of revenue share during the quarter.

“Despite ongoing supply challenges, the data centre switch market continues to perform remarkably well across all major market segments – cloud service providers (SPs), telco SPs as well as large enterprises – with cloud SPs contributing about 70% of the year-over-year increase in sales,” says Sameh Boujelbene, senior research director at Dell’Oro Group.

“What was also interesting during the quarter is that despite these supply issues which are impacting all components, all industries, all regions, and all manufacturers, some vendors were somehow able to outperform the market.

“We would like to note, however, that given elongated lead times that are now exceeding six months on several products, sales and vendors’ performance reported in 1Q 2022 are a reflection of orders, and in some cases, competitive displacements that happened in the second half of last year,” Boujelbene adds.

The 1Q 2022 Ethernet Switch – Data Centre Report also found that 25Gbps, 100Gbps, 200Gbps and 400Gbps comprised nearly 70% of the shipments in 1Q 2022 and 80% of the revenues as the pandemic has been favoring the new speeds in terms of supply as well as demand.

In addition, 400Gbps shipments exceeded 800 000 ports during the quarter, despite some deferred revenues at certain cloud SPs. Dell’Oro expects the 400 Gbps ramp to continue to accelerate this year.