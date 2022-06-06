Data Migration Developer at IT NETWORK – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Data Migration Developer
Durban/Hybrid
Contract
Duration: 8 to 9 months
Mandatory requirements:
- Data Migration: LTMC Senior Experience
- LTMOM Development/Customisation Experience
- Working within a Team Structure
- Stakeholder management
- Support Team KT
- Support Client CET (Cleansing, Extraction, Transformation) Activities
- Perform QA checks on Data Received from the client
- Perform Data Defect Analysis and Solution definitions
- Conduct and produce Data Recon reports on Data Loads
- Provide Load Templates to the client and Support co-ordination of Source To Target Mapping.
Advantages:
- LSMW Experience
Desired Skills:
- Data Migration
- LTMOM
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
IT NETWORK are specialist recruiters in the ICT industry. Our client is an internationally based consulting organisation and are implementing a project locally. They require the best of the best to join their team on this exciting project.
If you are that person, please apply and they will consider applications on merit. If you have not had feedback within the next 6 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.