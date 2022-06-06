Data Migration Developer 2
Durban/Hybrid
Contract
Duration: 8 to 9 months
Mandatory requirements:
- Data Migration: LTMC Execution Experience
- Working within a Team Structure
- Stakeholder management
- Support Client CET (Cleansing, Extraction, Transformation) Activities
- Perform QA checks on Data Received from the client
- Perform Data Defect Analysis and Solution definitions
- Conduct and produce Data Recon reports on Data Loads
- Provide Load Templates to the client and Support co-ordination of Source To Target Mapping
- LTMOM Customisation Experience
Advantages:
- LSMW Experience
Recommended skills:
- Interpersonal skills
Desired Skills:
- Data Migration
- LTMOM
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
IT NETWORK are specialist recruiters in the ICT industry. Our client is an internationally based consulting organisation and are implementing a project locally. They require the best of the best to join their team on this exciting project.
If you are that person, please apply and they will consider applications on merit. If you have not had feedback within the next 6 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.