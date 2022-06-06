Data Scientist (Remote) at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

Probably one of the most dynamic and fastest growing local organisations with a strong social conscience, this client offers remote work, the latest in technology and innovation and a very progressive ethical culture. Working for this client will make you feel part of positive social change and we’re quite sure you will enjoy working on an international playing field with the best in the industry.

Responsibilities:

Assisting with the building of data pipelines, using workflow tools.

Setting up scheduled extracts and assisting with the drawing of data from APIs.

Preparing and validating data by writing SQL code.

Selecting and implementing appropriate data visualisation formats.

Applying theoretical methods to data sets as well as to implement and train ML and AI models to perform predictions, while under the guidance of a Senior Data Scientist.

Assisting with mapping and documentation of requirements.

Building rapport with business stakeholders through responsive engagement.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification (BSc Computer Science, Engineering, Information Systems, Actuarial Sciences, Applied Mathematics, Statistics, etc.)

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Some software / data engineering experience would be beneficial.

Solid theoretical predictive modelling, mathematical and statistical skills.

Proficient in SQL.

Exceptional communication skills with both technical and non-technical audiences.

Advantageous Experience:

2+ years experience across the data science workflow.

Familiarity with DBT, Snowflake, Looker, Fivetran, Airbyte, AWS.

Experience with a relevant language such as Python.

Relevant AWS certifications.

