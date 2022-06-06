DevOps Engineer (G2023) at Mediro ICT – Gauteng

This is a Long term fixed Contract until December 2024 (3yrs)

You will work on a Hybrid working model which allows for 2/3 days remote work, and office rotations for the remainder of the week.

Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model. Focusing of the automation of environments, infrastructure, build and deployment pipelines.

Maintain, build, and setup new development tools and infrastructure for both on premise and cloud platforms.

Automate the management of infrastructure patches and maintenance.

Work on ways to automate and improve development and release processes.

Work with QA Engineers to build disposable test environment and automated testing.

Work with QA Engineers to ensure that systems are safe and secure against Cybersecurity threats.

Work with Software Developers and Software Engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended.

Improve integration of code between teams.

Provide middleware support and configuration management for application dependant software i.e., Webservers, Java, Docker.

Build tools to reduce occurrences of errors and improve Developer and customer experience.

Develop scripts/monitoring to analyse and visualise important metrics about development processes.

Develop scripts/monitoring to analyse and visualise important metrics about reliability and availability.

Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.

Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features. Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility.

Minimum Requirements

Operating Systems: Strong skills in Linux, CRON and Unix Filesystems

Languages: Scripting in Batch and Shell

CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipeline Automation (Bamboo, GitHub Actions or Jenkins)

Infrastructure: Familiar with Cloud AWS or AZURE

Infrastructure as Code: Terraform or Ansible or Cloud formation

Security: Management of Keys, Certificates and Secrets

Monitoring: AppDynamics or Dynatrace

Log Management Alerting: ELK Stack or Splunk, Nagios

Appserver: Glassfish, Glassfish Micro.

Scheduling: e.g ControlM, AWS Batch, Informatica ETL.

Webserver: Apache

Containers: Docker, Kubernetes

Incident-Problem management: ITSM Suite / BMC Remedy

Learn more/Apply for this position