Devops Engineer – Western Cape Somerset West

Purpose of the Position:

Our development engineers release new code multiple times a day. We are looking for someone to join the DevOps team to help automate and support the tools and processes relating to continuous delivery/integration/deployment, test-driven development, and agile best-practices.

This role places a heavy emphasis on both maintaining and improving a complex continuous integration and release solution and providing support to a large team of developers and testers involved in our complex, multi-project, Java-based product suite and projects.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

Design, development, implementation, migration and support of a comprehensive build and release management process and technical solution to support the development processes, using existing tools as a starting point, but building on the same or other open source, and possibly commercial tools, moving forward.

Support the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.

Design and develop features for build and test and deployment systems (from development stage to production).

Perform support and maintenance and troubleshooting of the various development tools / systems.

Ensure the uptime and availability and performance of all components of the solution.

Support program and project specific requirements that may arise.

Perform system build and release when assistance is required – this is key to identifying areas of improvement.

Scan, monitor and alert all security vulnerabilities in our developed code

Mitigate security vulnerabilities tin the Development environment

Perform Database related task ie Installation , monitoring, tuning, Data migration etc

Some afterhours work will be required from time to time.

Essential Minimum Requirements

Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science, or ND:IT or relevant work experience

3+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment

Understanding of DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines

2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems

2+ years of experience in bash scripting

Advantageous skills and experience

Experience with a provisioning tool like ansible, puppet or chef

Solid understanding of networking

Experience using IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting

Experience in the role of a DB2 DBA

Experience in the role of DevSecOps

Experience in cybercrime countermeasures and cyber security assessments

Experience in firewalling/security

Experience in code scanning for security vulnerabilities

Experience in software security tools like Sonar, Fisheye, Nexus Lifecycle

Experience working with an artifact repository like Nexus or Artifactory

Experience in working with Jenkins

Experience in working with Git

Experience in working with Jira/bitbucket/confluence

Experience in working with Docker

Experience in working with Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)

Experience in working with XL-deploy

Experience in working with Graphing/logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash)

Personal Profile

Self-starter and self-motivated

Successful track record as a technical professional who is resourceful and innovative

Flexible and good teamwork

Strong attention to detail

Results-oriented

Desired Skills:

devops

scripting

bash

Linux

Continuous Delivery

Continuous Integration

DevOps Engineering

Puppet

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

