Front End Java Developer

Roles and Responsibilities: Responsibilities:
- Provide third-level production support (DevOps environment)
- Develop and unit test functionality as required by business
- Mentor intermediate and junior team members
- Peer-review code changes
- Assist product owners and business analysts with the technical aspects of proposed changes and requirements
- Provide estimates for proposed changes
- Follow the bank??s governance processes in order to deploy changes to production
- Attend daily standups
- Address any non-functional requirements