Front End Java Developer – Gauteng

Jun 6, 2022

Roles and Responsibilities: Responsibilities:

  • Provide third-level production support (DevOps environment)
  • Develop and unit test functionality as required by business
  • Mentor intermediate and junior team members
  • Peer-review code changes
  • Assist product owners and business analysts with the technical aspects of proposed changes and requirements
  • Provide estimates for proposed changes
  • Follow the bank??s governance processes in order to deploy changes to production
  • Attend daily standups
  • Address any non-functional requirements

Learn more/Apply for this position