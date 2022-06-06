Full Stack Developer C#

Jun 6, 2022

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.
We are looking for a Full Stack Developer with strong C# experience to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 6-months contract role.
What you will be doing:

  • Apply your experience, critical thinking and problem solving skills to developing a product with maximum value for the business

  • Be an active member of a scrum team, mentor junior developers, build good team dynamics and ways of working

  • Design, code, test, debug and document your application

  • Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects

  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to your applications

  • Keep abreast of technical and industry developments

  • Add your voice to company’s community of developers. Help us improve the way we build software.

What we are looking for:

  • Completed IT degree or related fields

  • Strong sense of professionalism

  • 6 years’ development experience

  • Strong C# and Typescript skills

  • Experience with modern SPA frameworks (We’re using Angular 9)

  • Experience with AWS serverless applications

  • Experience working on databases (PostgrSQL and/or MongoDB experience advantageous)

  • Experience working as part of an agile team

  • Experience with the tools and techniques of software development: TDD, CI/CD, version control, code reviews etc.

  • Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

  • A solid understanding of OOP and FP principles Outputs

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • typescript

