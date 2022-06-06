Full Stack Developer C# – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.
We are looking for a Full Stack Developer with strong C# experience to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 6-months contract role.
What you will be doing:
- Apply your experience, critical thinking and problem solving skills to developing a product with maximum value for the business
- Be an active member of a scrum team, mentor junior developers, build good team dynamics and ways of working
- Design, code, test, debug and document your application
- Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to your applications
- Keep abreast of technical and industry developments
- Add your voice to company’s community of developers. Help us improve the way we build software.
What we are looking for:
- Completed IT degree or related fields
- Strong sense of professionalism
- 6 years’ development experience
- Strong C# and Typescript skills
- Experience with modern SPA frameworks (We’re using Angular 9)
- Experience with AWS serverless applications
- Experience working on databases (PostgrSQL and/or MongoDB experience advantageous)
- Experience working as part of an agile team
- Experience with the tools and techniques of software development: TDD, CI/CD, version control, code reviews etc.
- Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
- A solid understanding of OOP and FP principles Outputs
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- typescript