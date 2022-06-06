Intermediate to Senior Automation Tester at Reverside – Gauteng Sandton

Job purpose: To perform testing function for the applications within the Risk Reporting Platform

Duties

1. Partner with BT and Business stakeholders to create integrated roadmaps to enable business requirements delivery

2. Provide relevant information to inform the accurate scoping of a project/ programme. This includes pro-active engagement with relevant teams to ensure that solution delivery meets business needs

3. Use quality management models and techniques to identify areas for improvement within the area

4. Determine corrective action to reduce errors and improve the quality of the system and services provided to business

5. Draft and maintain relevant test plans

6. Monitor progress against plans and effect mitigation actions

7. Evaluate emerging defects and recommend solutions

8. Ensure compliance to governance processes

9. Design relevant automation test scripts/ test cases to best determine system readiness and usability

Minimum Experience

Systemic and integrated approach to testing so that up-stream and down-stream impacts are considered

Testing automation

Relevant product/applications/service

Test methodologies including quality assurance

Documentation and requirement gathering

Agile/DevOps principles and applications

Batch scheduling – BMC Control-M

ETL – Ab Initio & Informatica

Databases: Teradata

Apache Hive

Education

Diploma

Relevant certification

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

