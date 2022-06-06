Intermediate to Senior Automation Tester at Reverside – Gauteng Sandton

Job purpose: To perform testing function for the applications within the Risk Reporting Platform
Duties
1. Partner with BT and Business stakeholders to create integrated roadmaps to enable business requirements delivery
2. Provide relevant information to inform the accurate scoping of a project/ programme. This includes pro-active engagement with relevant teams to ensure that solution delivery meets business needs
3. Use quality management models and techniques to identify areas for improvement within the area
4. Determine corrective action to reduce errors and improve the quality of the system and services provided to business
5. Draft and maintain relevant test plans
6. Monitor progress against plans and effect mitigation actions
7. Evaluate emerging defects and recommend solutions
8. Ensure compliance to governance processes
9. Design relevant automation test scripts/ test cases to best determine system readiness and usability
Minimum Experience
- Systemic and integrated approach to testing so that up-stream and down-stream impacts are considered
- Testing automation
- Relevant product/applications/service
- Test methodologies including quality assurance
- Documentation and requirement gathering
- Agile/DevOps principles and applications
- Batch scheduling – BMC Control-M
- ETL – Ab Initio & Informatica
- Databases: Teradata
- Apache Hive
Education
- Diploma
- Relevant certification
Desired Skills:
About The Employer:
