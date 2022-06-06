IT Devops Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Location: Candidates must ideally be based in Cape Town or relocate as soon as they start.

Period: Permanent

Submission conclusion date: 28/04/2022

Essential Minimum Requirements

– B.Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science, or ND:IT or relevant work experience.

– 3+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment.

– Understanding of DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines.

– 2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems

– 2+ years of experience in bash scripting

Advantageous skills and experience:

– Experience with a provisioning tool like ansible, puppet or chef

– Solid understanding of networking

– Experience using IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting

– Experience in the role of a DB2 DBA

– Experience in the role of DevSecOps

– Experience in cybercrime countermeasures and cyber security assessments

– Experience in firewalling/security

– Experience in code scanning for security vulnerabilities

– Experience in software security tools like Sonar, Fisheye, Nexus Lifecycle

– Experience working with an artifact repository like Nexus or Artifactory

– Experience in working with Jenkins

– Experience in working with Git

– Experience in working with Jira/bitbucket/confluence

– Experience in working with Docker

– Experience in working with Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)

– Experience in working with XL-deploy

-Experience in working with Graphing/logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash)

Personal Profile:

– Self-starter and self-motivated

– Successful track record as a technical professional who is resourceful and innovative

– Flexible and good teamwork

– Strong attention to detail

– Results-oriented

Desired Skills:

devops

Engineering

IBM WebSphere

WSADMIN

DB2 DBA

scripting

Sonar

Fisheye

Nexus Lifecycle

Artifactory

Jenkins

git

Jira

docker

aws

azure

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position