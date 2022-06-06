IT Devops Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jun 6, 2022

Location: Candidates must ideally be based in Cape Town or relocate as soon as they start.
Period: Permanent
Submission conclusion date: 28/04/2022

Essential Minimum Requirements
– B.Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science, or ND:IT or relevant work experience.
– 3+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment.
– Understanding of DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines.
– 2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems
– 2+ years of experience in bash scripting

Advantageous skills and experience:
– Experience with a provisioning tool like ansible, puppet or chef
– Solid understanding of networking
– Experience using IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting
– Experience in the role of a DB2 DBA
– Experience in the role of DevSecOps
– Experience in cybercrime countermeasures and cyber security assessments
– Experience in firewalling/security
– Experience in code scanning for security vulnerabilities
– Experience in software security tools like Sonar, Fisheye, Nexus Lifecycle
– Experience working with an artifact repository like Nexus or Artifactory
– Experience in working with Jenkins
– Experience in working with Git
– Experience in working with Jira/bitbucket/confluence
– Experience in working with Docker
– Experience in working with Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)
– Experience in working with XL-deploy
-Experience in working with Graphing/logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash)

Personal Profile:
– Self-starter and self-motivated
– Successful track record as a technical professional who is resourceful and innovative
– Flexible and good teamwork
– Strong attention to detail
– Results-oriented

Desired Skills:

  • devops
  • Engineering
  • IBM WebSphere
  • WSADMIN
  • DB2 DBA
  • scripting
  • Sonar
  • Fisheye
  • Nexus Lifecycle
  • Artifactory
  • Jenkins
  • git
  • Jira
  • docker
  • aws
  • azure

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

