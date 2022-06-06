JavaScript Developer Full Stack

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
- Passionate about Coding and Programming and have Outstanding technical skills
- Very Strong JavaScript Development Skills who have built products / to design right
- Design & development products from Scratch
- have a strong interest in, Algorithms, Mathematics and Physics
- will be doing Clean Coding – No Dirty Coding as they work alongside Doctors & Medical Professionals
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- BSC Computer Science Degree or Honours
Experience & Skills
- Min 5 years JavaScript development experience with strong JavaScript development skills!
- Experience within the Medical / Healthcare or similar industry (Advantageous but not preferred)
- Solid experience in architecture & design
- Design & Development of new Products from scratch and maintain throughout lifecycle
- Knowledge and understanding of the logic and ideas behind Computer Science
- Must have knowledge, and a strong interest in:
- Algorithms
- Mathematics
- Physics
- Experience working on such detailed Financial, Algorithms, Mathematical & Physics type of projects
Technical Skills required:
- Pure JavaScript Development
- Linux
- Python (Can also be learnt on the job)
- SQL (Database & Full stack development)
- Angular OR React (Beneficial)
- Front end Development, interfaces, and Design
- Backend – Database Development
Duties
- Code Reviews
- Design, Development and maintenance of new products
- Back-end Database development
- Front-end Development – Interfaces
- Database Development
- Clean Code Development – no messy code
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- Python
- SQL
- Angular
- Clean code
- Linux
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development