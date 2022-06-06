Junior Back Office Engineer at AEL Mining Service

Job Purpose

Education and experience

A relevant degree or diploma in Information Technology or related qualification

Relevant Knowledge of Cloud based services (Azure, Office 365, Mimecast etc.)

3 Years+ of hands-on Virtualization experience in a business focused environment

3 Years+ of hands-on experience managing / Installing MS SQL Services

5 Years+ experience working directly with large corporate customers

5 Years+ experience in providing documented infrastructure designs aligned to business requirements

Proven understanding of monitoring, diagnostic and analytics tools

Knowledge and experience of physical server infrastructure

Governance Framework Certified (ITIL, COBIT or equivalent)

Advanced analytical and problem solving abilities

Demonstrated ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment

Must be results-oriented and customer-focused

Self-starter with ability to work on their own with ability to provide leadership and guidance when needed.

Ability to prioritize and respond dynamically to a changing environment Advantageous

3 Years+ of Experience in a mining and processing environments

Relevant Microsoft SQL certifications

A Relevant VMWare Certification VCAP or VCDX

Relevant additional network certifications

Experience working with Linux / UnixEssential Functions.

Always adhere to safety requirements as set out by the Safety department and contribute to a safe work culture.

This role will be responsible for the following areas across all sites:

SQL Server management

Active Directory services (including DC’s, Azure etc.)

Microsoft Exchange / O365 Management

File and print Services

Solarwinds Monitoring

Mimecast

System Centre : SCCM / SCOM / Orchestrator

Backup services / DR

Enterprise Vault services

Antivirus management across the entire company

Microsoft Server management

General user / desktop support when needed

Ability to establish work priorities and ensure work is performed in a safe, timely manner

Engagement with suppliers regarding outages and Incident reporting

Troubleshoot issues as they arise – from the simple to the complex

Perform scheduled maintenance and upgrades on Virtual Environments and standalone servers

Provide support for Server infrastructure on an on-call rotation

Work with multiple teams to identify bottlenecks and other Server configuration issues

Document Server infrastructure, such as Server Room Layouts, Virtual Hosting Designs, backup plans and DR configurations, and other systems deemed to be critical

Demonstrated experience with network architectures and security vulnerabilities associated with Servers

Maintain and organize reporting information and documentation for Management review

Ensuring Servers and VM environments are protected at all times via patch updates, Server Room / Disaster Recovery site management

Ensuring business related services are maintained adequately including Directory and messaging services as well as critical business systems such as SAP, mining systems and plant systems.

Proactively ensure the highest levels of systems availability according to the MIS targets.