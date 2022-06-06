.Net Developer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Jun 6, 2022

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.
We are looking for a .Net Developer to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 1 year contract role.
What you will be doing:

  • Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects

  • Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements

  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications

  • Keep abreast of technical and industry developments

  • Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

What we are looking for:

  • Degree in IT/Computer Science or related field

  • 5 years development experience

  • .Net Core experience (Linux)

  • Experience working on databases, PostgreSql and or MongoDB experience advantageous

  • Good understanding of scrum and agile practices

  • Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

  • Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies

  • A solid understanding of OOP principles

  • SOLID design principles

  • Design patterns experience

  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

  • Good understanding of C# technology

  • Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate

