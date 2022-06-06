.Net Developer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a .Net Developer to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 1 year contract role.

What you will be doing:

Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects

Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications

Keep abreast of technical and industry developments

Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

What we are looking for:

Degree in IT/Computer Science or related field

5 years development experience

.Net Core experience (Linux)

Experience working on databases, PostgreSql and or MongoDB experience advantageous

Good understanding of scrum and agile practices

Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies

A solid understanding of OOP principles

SOLID design principles

Design patterns experience

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

Good understanding of C# technology

Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

PostgreSql

