.Net Developer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.
We are looking for a .Net Developer to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 1 year contract role.
What you will be doing:
- Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects
- Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications
- Keep abreast of technical and industry developments
- Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction
What we are looking for:
- Degree in IT/Computer Science or related field
- 5 years development experience
- .Net Core experience (Linux)
- Experience working on databases, PostgreSql and or MongoDB experience advantageous
- Good understanding of scrum and agile practices
- Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
- Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies
- A solid understanding of OOP principles
- SOLID design principles
- Design patterns experience
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
- Good understanding of C# technology
- Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- C#
- PostgreSql