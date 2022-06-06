Object Management Group forms Responsible Computing consortium

Object Management Group (OMG) has announced Responsible Computing (RC), a new consortium comprised of technology innovators working together to address sustainable development goals.

“Responsible Computing aims to shift thinking and, ultimately, behaviour within the IT industry and affect real change,” says Bill Hoffman, chairman, and CEO of RC and OMG. “We’ve made our manifesto and framework freely available, and we’ve asked every RC member to implement RC principles. Our goal is that someday every IT professional will adhere to RC principles.”

The new consortium’s manifesto defines RC values to restore trust in IT by responsibly applying technology and by sharing experiences with other organisations. These values include sustainability, inclusiveness, circularity, openness, authenticity, and accountability.

The consortium’s RC framework focuses on six domains of responsible computing, including:

* Data centres – are designed and operated with a focus on efficiency and sustainability, including emphasising green energy and improving the handling and disposal of chemicals, toxic materials, and rare metals.

* More sustainable infrastructure – monitoring the energy usage of products and technologies. Efficient and more sustainable operations, including proper disposal of products.

* Code – choosing code that optimizes environmental, social, and economic impact over time. Optimal code includes efficient algorithms, frameworks, and tools and KPIs to accelerate decision-making and pinpoint areas requiring more scrutiny during software development.

* Data usage – the safe use of data will drive transparency, fairness, privacy, and respect for users.

* Systems – that address bias and discrimination by driving equality for all, for example, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for transparency.

* Impact – the technologies and innovations that drive a positive impact on society at large such as building to improve human conditions and mitigate social risk.

Through interviews with over 100 CTOs concerns were raised around developing practical actions to progress Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) programmes. They wanted to contribute to becoming more sustainable businesses and demonstrate progress through consistent metrics. In November 2020, IBM’s Academy of Technology (AoT)’s responded to these challenges and created the Responsible Computing Council, an international team of technology and computing leaders who collaborate in validation and the implementation of the RC framework and lead by example in becoming a responsible computing provider. Object Management Group (OMG) was an early member of the council, and shortly after that, the OMG board approved the formation of the RC consortium.

“Now is the time for companies to adopt a holistic approach that places sustainability strategy at the center of their business,” says Sheri Hinish, global lead at IBM Consulting Sustainability Services. “Under IBM Impact, our new ESG Strategy, we are working to make a lasting, positive Impact in the communities in which we work and live. IBM is proud to be a founding member of the RC consortium and through this collaboration we hope to help companies establish new and innovative ways to transform their business operations through ethical, impactful ways that can help contribute to a more sustainable future. ”

Marc O’Regan, chief technology officer: EMEA at Dell Technologies, comments: “Dell is proud to be a founding member of the RC consortium. We are aligned with and driven by a similar passion to help leading technology organisations realize their sustainable development goals, in line with the planet’s. In addition to being socially and environmentally responsible, we also expect that RC members will see improved go-to-market solutions, strategies and bottom-line results by following RC principles.”

An organisation can become more operationally efficient and demonstrate a return on investment (ROI) when meeting sustainability goals. The ROI can potentially include:

* Reduced power consumption;

* Waste reduction for packaging;

* Cost-effective heating and cooling solutions; and

* Supply chain efficiency, and more.