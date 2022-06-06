Project Manager

Jun 6, 2022

Position Purpose:
Responsible for ensuring effective delivery of projects within agreed timelines, budgets, scope, agreed outcomes and optimal Customer satisfaction.

Key stakeholder Relationship:
Internal

  • Sales, Global Operations, Network Core, Quality Assurance, Procurement, Supply Chain, Commercial, Finance, NOC, Technical, VoIP

External

  • Suppliers, Customers

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Prince 2 / Agile / PMBOK.

  • ITIL Foundation – advantageous

Minimum Experience:

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a Project role

Other Requirements:

  • Must be willing to work weekends shifts on a monthly basis or after hours

Competencies
Knowledge:

  • Understanding of networks in the telecommunications industry

  • knowledge of PMBOK

  • Knowledge of customer service principles

Skills:

  • Intermediate skill in MS Project and MS Office

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English

  • Project Management

  • Ability for logical thought process

  • Handle customer escalations

  • Multitasking and multiple project coordination

Behavioral

  • Attention to detail

  • Customer Responsiveness

  • Results driven

  • Management

  • Problem solving

  • Admin orientated

  • Stress tolerance

  • Resilience

Role / Responsibilities:
MANAGE PROJECTS
Tasks

  • Ensure adherence to agreed project management methodology

  • Manage the execution of projects

  • Adhere to project communication strategy

  • Adhere to program budgets

CUSTOMER SERVICE
Tasks

  • Provide feedback regarding project status verbal, written and Video conferencing

  • Handle and resolve escalations via logical thought process and escalate internally to placate escalated situations

SUPPLIER RELATIONSHIPS
Tasks

  • Build and maintain effective relationships with suppliers

  • Escalate to C-Level and drive for outcomes as required

INTERNAL CO-ORDINATION
Tasks

  • Identify, manage and communicate project risks, issues and overall project progress to Head of Projects

  • Attend and contribute to project management meetings within Project dep

  • artment

MANAGEMENT REPORTING
Tasks

  • Maintain accuracy of Jeopardy list

  • Comprehensive risk, supplier reports to Supply chain.

  • Update client trackers

Desired Skills:

  • willing to work weekends shifts
  • PMBOK
  • customer service principles

