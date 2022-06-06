Project Manager – Gauteng Pretoria

To manage information technology projects within the company by leading, planning, organising and controlling resources in accordance with the approved project management methodology and to deliver the project scope and objectives according to specification on time and within budget.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Define the project scope and work breakdown structure in collaboration with key stakeholders to ensure a common understanding of deliverables and the approach.

Produce project management plans to ensure that they are comprehensive (i.e. they include scope, quality, risks, time, cost, HR, procurement, integration, communication) and to confirm that these knowledge areas are regularly updated and maintained.

Ensure that all project documentation, deliverables and reports are timeously produced, approved and maintained.

Identify and manage project risks, constraints and changes; ensuring that the project plans are well managed and approved.

Establish and manage relationships with all stakeholders, role players and service providers to ensure commitment to a common goal.

Establish and effectively manage a project team; clearly defining roles and responsibilities for the delivery of project outputs.



JOB REQUIREMENTS

A relevant Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and/or Information and Communication Technology or an equivalent qualification (at NQF7 level);

A minimum of five to eight years’ experience in project management; and

sound knowledge of project management legislation, project cost management, and contract and service management.

The following will be an added advantage:

A relevant Project/Programme Management certification.

Desired Skills:

• Quality Assurance Knowledge

• Project Management

• Project Planning Knowledge

