Project Manager III (IT & Data) at Datonomy Solutions

Project Manager III (IT & Data)

NB: Looking for an IT PM familiar with SDLC and Dev practices as well as Data Projects experience. Strong stakeholder management and ability to work with ambiguity and define solutions.

Also, note that it is on-site and the PM will be expected to be in Cape Town in office from start date.

Purpose of the Job

To manage projects to meet identified business needs, acquiring and utilising the necessary resources and skills, within agreed parameters of cost, timescales, and quality. The ideal Project Manager must have relevant experience within the specified area.

Job Objectives

1. Project initiation – Project charter

2. Project planning – Project management plan including:

o Project schedule

o Project budget

o Project quality plan

o Risk management plan

3. Monitoring and controlling of project execution:

o Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log

o Project status reports

o Project steering committee presentation

4. Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover

Qualifications Essential:

•Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.

•Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2

Experience

Essential: •5-8 years Project Management in relevant area

Knowledge and Skills Knowledge:

• Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables

• Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at

least one methodology (PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)

• Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

Skills:

• Strong communication and interpersonal skills

• Ability to meet deadlines/milestones

• Strong negotiation skills

• Experience of using project tools

• Ability to manage business expectations.

• Ability to coach and mentor teammates.

• Change management

Desired Skills:

